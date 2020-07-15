On the morning of July 13, 2020, Dr. Carlos Ordonez, passed away peacefully in his sleep. He will be forever missed.
His interminable kindness carried him through a lifetime of adventures. In his personal life, he was a beloved husband, a devoted father, a cherished brother, and a cornerstone of strength and warm-hearted support for his entire extended family and friends. In his professional life, he was a medical doctor who treated countless patients and saved countless lives.
Dr. Ordonez was a veteran of the U.S. Army, U.S. Public Health Service, and the U.S. Navy.
He will be remembered with great reverence and love by those who knew him. Through his compassionate spirit and brilliant smile, he leaves a legacy of everlasting empathy, perpetual caring, genuine kindness, and limitless love that will live on in the hearts of those who loved him.
Dr. Carlos Ordonez was 75.
There will be a final viewing from 2:00pm-4:00pm on Thursday, July 16 at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center in Dallas, Oregon. All are invited. Please, no flowers. Social distancing and masks required.
Memorial service date and details TBA.
