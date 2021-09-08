Carmen Pachuca was born Nov. 9, 1939, in Mainero, Mexico, to Rogelio and Maria Garcia. She passed away peacefully on Aug. 7, 2021, surrounded by family.
Carmen was a very hard worker. Her greatest pride in life was the fact that she was able to raise her three sons, whom she loved very much, on her own. She worked for several years at the Dallas Nursing Home, until she secured a job with the state. Initially she worked at the Fairview Training Center, then at the State Hospital, from which she eventually retired.
After retiring Carmen stayed busy volunteering in her community. She taught Spanish at the Monmouth Senior Center, as well as working as a volunteer at the Ella Curran Food Bank. In her free time, she loved to take long walks, and to crochet and knit.
Carmen is survived by her two sisters, Connie and Chachi; her three sons, Juan Antonio, Rodrigo and Jacobo; and her many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.