Catherine “Kitty” Marie Weidman, 83, a resident of Dallas died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at her home.
She was born on March 27, 1937 the daughter of Robert and Viola Gould Rathsack in Ladysmith, Wisconsin. She was the fifth of six children. She lived in central Wisconsin until the eighth grade. They moved to Withee, Wisconsin, where she graduated from high school and then attended Taylor County Teacher College and graduated in 1956.
She taught school in a local country two room school. She married her high school sweetheart Jim in 1957. They moved to Florence, Oregon. By this time they had four children. Kitty went back to school and started teaching again. She did sub work at the first then became a kindergarten teacher for over 20 years which she liked very much.
In 2005, she and Jim moved to Dallas, Oregon. During her lifetime she helped as room mother at school parties, etc. She also enjoyed helping on the farm, 4-H, roller skating, square dancing, camping parties, gambling and just having fun with her family and husband. She also enjoyed the Red Hat Ladies, meetings, parties and the parades.
Kitty has four children, Jean (Don) Thomson of Arizona, Amy (Rick) Porter of Arkansas, Tim (Lisa) Weidman of Dallas, and Lee (Sheeri) Weidman of North Bend, along with 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, with one due in December. Also surviving is a sister Sylvia Simon of Newark, California, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim in 2016, mother, father, step-father, three brothers and one sister. She will be missed by her family and friends.
A private memorial service will be held in the Dallas Mortuary Tribute with a Celebration of Life being planned for a later date. www.dallastribute.com
