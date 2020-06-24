Cathy Diane Burton, 71, a resident of Dallas died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at her home. She was born on January 14, 1949.
She is survived by her son Steven Burton, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Also surviving is her companion John Laverty, sister Arlene Eichelberger and a brother Elmer “Bud” Everest. She was preceded in death by a son Nicholas Paul Burton in 1997.
The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.