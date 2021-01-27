Itemizer-Observer
MONMOUTH/INDEPENDENCE — The Central School District is eyeing a mid-February goal of returning to limited-person learning in the wake of ever changing requirements from the state.
Central Superintendent Jennifer Kubista hosted an online school board work study session Jan. 21 to share the latest requirements from the Oregon Department of Education and steps the school district is taking to prepare staff, students and the community for a safe return to the classroom.
By the end of the meeting attended by union leaders, building principals and other community representatives, the consensus was to avoid setting a firm date to return students back into the classroom. Rather, they agreed to aim for a range of dates to take into account lower COVID-19 case rates and more available vaccinations for staff.
“It’s been articulated from both unions and principals, there are some staff who would be potentially willing to come back, and we continually have conversation how that might look,” Kubista said, adding COVID-19 case metrics would need to reduce significantly before even pursuing a hybrid model of in-person and distance learning.
“That advisory metric is still part of that process in how much time we would have (to prepare for) mid-Februaryish for some limited in-person.”
The plan would then be to gradually phase in older grade levels to hopefully have full in-person teaching by March if the metrics and vaccination availability allow.
School Board Chair Steve Love agreed there is still much to work out after Gov. Kate Brown changed back-to-school metrics from mandatory to advisory Jan. 1 and with other ODE requirements announced Jan. 19.
“There is definitely a strong sentiment to start schools. But in our case, we still have very high case rates, there’s issues with vaccine distribution... there’s new guidance that came out, so we’re trying to make sense of all that,” Love said.
Before explaining the state’s new guidance, Kubista said CSD remains unwavering in two factors for returning to in-person instruction:
• A low enough community case counts that new cases are not regularly introduced into the school.
• And having public safety protocols in place, including entry screening, universal use of face coverings, physical distancing, cohorting and frequent hand washing.
The advisory metrics to return elementary students to an on-site and hybrid model recommends between 200 to 250 cases per 100,000 population in the county and a less than 10% positivity rate. Kubista said Polk County, as of last week, sat at 450 cases per 100,000 and a 10% positivity rate.
On Jan. 19, ODE announced it aligned the metrics to Harvard Global Health Institute recommendations, that allow for a return to in-person instruction for elementary students at higher levels of community case rates than previously recommended.
In addition, if school districts choose to go back to school before the recommended metrics, the ODE now requires schools to offer access to on-site COVID-19 testing for symptomatic students and staff identified on campus as well as those with known exposure to individuals off campus.
Polk County Health Officer Jacqui Umstead explained the state would provide the quick-result tests to meet the requirement.
“This is the antigen test from OHA to school districts. It takes 15 minutes to do. The OED says to do the soft swab, students must be old enough to swab their own nose,” Umstead said. “It’s a more reliable test on those who are symptomatic.”
Kubista said each building will have a testing administrator, who doesn’t have to be medically trained, and a testing reporter to enter data.
“We will have to have consent from families. Not a passive consent that says we’ll go through with this unless you object. If you don’t consent, your student will be asked to go home,” Kubista said.
When board member Jannice Jobe asked what does a school do with sick students when parents cannot be reached, Kubista said each school will have to be prepared for that scenario. Bottom line, she added, any student that is sick, has a sniffle or cough, will not be allowed to come to school.
The ODE also outlined multiple new resources to support learning outside, field trips, equitable grading practices, attendance best practices, contact tracing partnerships and COVID-19 testing. Kubista said administrators have been working on meeting requirements in many areas, such as transportation.
Students will be required to wear face covering on buses, be spread out and will need to dress warmly as the buses will operate with windows open to maximize ventilation.
Another area the administration is finalizing is a report for the school board on building status throughout the school district. The report will include status on cleaning, disinfecting, ventilation and air flow, to name a few.
The report is expected by March. Jobe said she hopes the community remains patient while the administration works out the final details for returning students safely to class.
“I just hope that members of the public who are clamoring for schools to open tomorrow are listening to this, and can hear all of these things that have to be in place. You just can’t snap your fingers and open schools like we all want to,” Jobe said.
As of Jan. 25, the state also moved educators to the top of phase 1B to receive vaccinations. Kubista clarified that staff who worked with students with disabilities were already authorized to get vaccines as part of Phase 1A Group 4.
Benjamin Gorman, Central Education Association President and English teacher at Central High School, said after regularly polling teachers since before last October about the ever-changing COVID metrics, he’s got a handful of teachers willing to return to the classroom without a vaccination but most side on the abundance of caution and prefer waiting until receiving both doses before returning.
“There seems to be a misrepresentation of some members of the community that the union is trying to prevent anyone from coming into the building. That is simply not the case,” Gorman said. “We’re seeing from internal polling a number of staff comfortable coming into building is changing relative to vaccination availability and things we’re learning.”
He added the union will make accommodations for those teachers with mitigating health conditions or are caring for vulnerable family members to continue to teach from home.
Board member Donn Wahl said with all the preparation the district is taking, the administration should be ready to start the next day once the green light is finally given to return to the classroom.
“It comes down to when does the green light come? What the governor did in December is say you’re in charge of the green light,” Wahl said. “This comes with added risk, because if we make the wrong call, then we’re putting more risk on the student body and staff. The fact is whenever we make the call, we’re taking that risk. I recommend getting comfortable being uncomfortable and be ready to make that call even when we’re not quite ready yet.”
