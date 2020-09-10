UPDATE: Dallas School District will be closed Friday, with no breakfast or lunch served. Western Oregon University's campus will be closed until Monday due to poor air quality.
INDEPENDENCE — The first day for Central School District students has been moved to Sept. 17.
Superintendent Jennifer Kubista sent an email to families Thursday night thanking them and staff for their continued flexibility.
Schools buildings were closed Thursday because of ash and smoke in the air.
“We are continuing to monitor the air, smoke and ash to assess if we can turn our HVAC systems back on,” Kubista said. “Virtual orientation meetings scheduled for Friday will continue as planned.”
In-person orientations for families without internet access were not possible because smoke and ash.
“We know it is important to build relationships between our students, families and staff, as we continue to partner together for the 2020-21 school year,” Kubista said. “We will use Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to complete orientations and push the official first day of school to Thursday, Sept. 17.”
Families that had in-person orientations scheduled, should expect communication from a teacher to reschedule.
“Families that have let us know they have no internet, we are continuing to build and working to get access to your homes,” Kubista said. “More information will continue to be shared as we head into next week.”
Chromebooks
The district is working on rescheduling Chromebook checkouts and will update families as soon as details are set.
Meals
Meals will be served as normal — 10 a.m. to noon at district buildings, and those who were signed up for weekly pickup at Talmadge Middle School for Thursday, can pick up that up on Friday.
Meals also are available at bus pickup locations.
“What I have learned and continue to learn is that our students, staff and community continue to be resilient and adapt in these unprecedented times,” Kubista said. “Please continue to partner with us, give yourself, each other and us grace as we are CSD 13J strong! We will continue to get through this and begin school in a positive and successful way!”
Kubista encouraged families to watch their emails, voicemails and the district Facebook page for more updates.
Email info@central.k12.or.us, or call 503-606-2251 with any concerns or questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.