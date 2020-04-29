Charles “Charlie” Henry Hargrove died unexpectedly in a house fire on April 19, 2020 in Dallas, Oregon, at the age of 64. Confirmed by the Polk County Sherriff’s Dept, Charles, along with another house resident, perished in the fire while attempting to rescue a disabled elderly woman, Patricia Dye, from the burning building.
Charles is survived by his ex-wife, Tamara Hargrove of Salem, OR, his three children, Tyler Hargrove of Jefferson, OR, Charlene Pederson of Dallas, OR, and Trenton Hargrove of Dallas, OR. Charles is also survived by his four grandchildren, (children of David and Charlene Pederson) Raegan, Bennett, Maxine, and Weston. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Eloise Hargrove of Salem, OR.
Charles was born on August 15, 1955 in Basin, Wyoming. His family relocated to Washington in order to be closer to their relatives. Soon after, his family purchased a hotel in the Longview area. Charles attended and graduated from Mark Morris High School in Longview, WA, in 1974. He continued his education and attended Lower Columbia College in Longview where he studied art and drafting. He developed a strong work ethic, from the teachings of his parents, while working at his parent’s hotel. This strong work ethic would carry him through life and now resonates in his own children.
After moving from Longview, WA, to Salem, OR, Charles, along with his parents, owned and operated Hargrove and Sons Myrtlewood Gift Shop and Factory on Portland Rd. in Salem, OR. The Hargrove’s purchased the business in 1974 and closed its doors in 2016. Charles was an incredibly gifted and talented woodturner and master carver. He had individually handmade thousands of custom trophies, awards, and custom carvings for various organizations in Oregon and across the country. Charles enjoyed his craft immensely and put his heart and soul into creating unique and customized gifts for his customers and their loved ones. At any time of the day or night, Charles could be found in the dusty basement of his factory turning bowls on his lathe, making clocks, hand carving gavels in various animal shapes, just to name a few. Charles looked forward to the holidays and producing the yearly Myrtlewood Holiday ornament. He took great pride in satisfying every person who came into his shop with a special request. From a customized keychain to a unique piece of furniture, Charles would make it happen. He was passionate about his craft. Always covered from head to toe with Myrtlewood shavings. He was happy and in his element.
During this time, Charles met and married Tamara Jensen. The couple met at the Court House Athletic Center in 1981. The couple married in 1986, and over the next few years welcomed three beautiful children into their lives. Charles set out to teach his children, Tyler, Charlene, and Trenton the value of hard work by example. Charles was very involved with raising his children. He enjoyed participating in various activities that his children were involved in, including swim meets, soap box derby, band, orchestra and choir. When his children were not in school or at their various activities, he would have them with him at his woodworking shop. Charles felt very blessed to be able to have his children with him nearly every day at his business. During this time, Charles would teach them his unique woodworking skills and share his love of art. Charles had a lengthy skill set that included woodworking, drawing, mechanics, construction, plumbing and electrical to name a few. Hobbies included reading, biking, drawing, and playing with his children and grandchildren.
After closing the Myrtlewood Gift Shop and Factory in 2016, Charles’ love for woodworking and helping others continued. Charles loved his children and grandchildren and eventually moved to Dallas, OR, to be closer to them. He was in the process of building a woodworking shop at his daughter and son-in-law’s farm. Charles had a special bond with Charlene and was looking forward to teaching and passing along his love of woodworking to his grandchildren. He enjoyed being at the farm. If Charles wasn’t working in the barn you could find him chasing the chickens, playing with the dogs, and entertaining/babysitting the grandkids. He also enjoyed spending time at his son Trenton’s house assisting him with a remodel. In a true role reversal, Trenton took pleasure in directing his father on what to do. A definite example of a father passing on his knowledge and skill set. Charles was very proud of Trenton.
Helping his children gave him purpose and made his life more meaningful. Charles and his eldest son, Tyler, would have lengthy conversations about art, the meaning of life... he enjoyed these very intellectual discussions that often times others didn’t understand. Charles and Tyler shared a thirst for knowledge, creating art, and reading. Charles had a special connection with each of his children, one that will be greatly missed. His children remember him as being a kind and gentle father both affectionate and who encouraged them to pursue their goals and live good lives.
Charles dedicated his entire life to helping those in need. It was not out of character for him to have taken his last breath while trying to help someone in trouble. He was an amazing husband, father, papa, mentor, and friend to so many who loved and adored him. Charles will be forever loved and greatly missed. He is our hero. Catch you later...
Private family services were held. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
