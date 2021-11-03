Charles (Chuck) Frederick Hildebrandt, Master Gunnery Sergeant USMC retired, passed away on Oct. 28, 2021.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years Esther Hildebrandt; his sons Joaquin and Raul; their wives, Brenna and Trish; and his glorious grandsons, Jacob and Ethan. In addition to being a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather, Chuck was a beloved uncle to Tim, Bria, Savannah, Olivia, and Charlotte and numerous other nephews and nieces. He was brother to Ida, Mark, Theresa, and Virgina. Chuck was a much loved brother-in-law to the seven siblings of the Castillo family and honored son-in-law to his beloved Grandma Rose.
Chuck was born on Nov. 17, 1946 in San Francisco, California. At 17, Chuck enlisted into his beloved Marine Corp. This began 27 years of honorable service.
When Chuck retired from the military, the family settled in Dallas. This began Chuck’s second career at Polk County. He made many friends and enjoyed his time with everyone there. Chuck retired from Polk County in 2010.
Chuck enjoyed his family and expressed his love through cooking and feeding them. He was a man of many grunts.
Memorial services will be held at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. Directly following the memorial, full military honors will be held at Dallas Cemetery for the interment of ashes. Lunch reception to follow at the Hildebrandt residence. www.dallastribute.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.