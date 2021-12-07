Charles Gilbert Tate was born in Creswell, Oregon, on Dec. 10, 1931, and lived there until joining the Marine Corps at the age of 17.
After completing his military service he moved to North Bend where he met and married Myrtle Maxine Wilson (Sug). Charlie adopted Myrtle’s son Randy and they were blessed to have two more sons Jeff and Bill.
Charlie worked for and was a valued employee of Pacific Power for over 40 years. He also was very involved in Lion’s Club and loved being of service in whatever community he lived.
Charlie and Myrtle divorced in 1968 and he married Peggy Bassett, adopting her young son Joe, whom he loved as his own. They moved to Mill City in 1972 where Charlie served as mayor.
After 15 years they moved to Independence where they lived until their divorce. About four years later Charlie and Myrtle met again while visiting Randy’s family in Boise, Idaho, and they started courting. This led to them falling in love once again and being married on July 7, 2007. One year later they were sealed together in the Boise, Idaho temple, and remained very much in love until her death in 2012.
Charlie was preceded in death by his wife Myrtle and two sons William Allen Tate and Charles Jefferson Tate.
He is survived by his current wife Helen; his son Randolph Clark Tate (Clarisse); and 11 grandchildren; his son Joe (Diana); and two grandchildren.
Charlie’s zest for life and adventurous spirit will be missed. We know he has joined many loved ones on the other side and he will now watch over his family here.
A Memorial Service was held on Dec. 4 at the LDS Church 783 Church St. West Monmouth, Oregon.
