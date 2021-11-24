Long time Dallas resident, Charlotte Dolores Lamb, 93, died on Nov. 9, 2021, from health-related issues.
Charlotte was born in the hotel in Philomath to Clifford and Ethel Jones. She graduated from Dallas High School in 1946. Her gift of singing garnered her a scholarship to study music at Pacific University in Forest Grove. At the time plans did not work for her to pursue this opportunity. Following graduation, she worked as a receptionist for Hamilton’s Insurance Agency, and part-time at The Majestic Theatre, both in Dallas.
She married A. Curtis “Curt” Lamb on Nov. 14, 1948, in the Dallas United Methodist Church (DUMC) and they were married for 59 years. Curt died on Dec. 1, 2007. Together they farmed in the Lewisville area (Monmouth) and in Independence before moving into Dallas in 1956.
After their children were in school, Charlotte worked as the DUMC secretary for 16 years and was Curt’s right-hand girl in supporting his career as manager of the Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce. Together they later owned and operated Bressler’s 33 Flavors Ice Cream Store in Dallas. This is where Charlotte scooped ice cream for cones and created the most amazing and delicious ice cream cakes. Over the years her cakes fed many delighted customers and were works of art.
Charlotte was a member of the DUMC for 76 years. She was an active member and served as president of several women’s church groups, sang in the choir for 70 years, and directed both youth and senior choirs. Charlotte also sang for many weddings, funerals, and other events in the community over the years.
She was recognized by the Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce as Good Samaritan and by the Dallas Arts Association as Artist of Year.
She had been a member of Naomi Chapter No. 22 Order of Eastern Star in Dallas for more than 60 years. She was an active chapter member and is a past Worthy Matron and past secretary serving for 16 years.
A talented artist, Charlotte’s paintings earned many ribbons and special honors at the Polk County Fair and hang in the homes of local area residents. Her artistic talents created winning floats that she built for her children to be in the Dallas Smileroo parades from a stagecoach, a tiger cage, and a little red schoolhouse, all champion ribbon winners.
Charlotte was also an accomplished tailor, making dresses, coats, formals, suits and wedding dresses, and ties for her husband and children. She was also known for her costume creations for all types of occasions including centennial era costumes, bunny costumes and crazy clown outfits.
Her family was always top priority when it came to reading stories, making butter and brown sugar sandwiches, helping with school projects, and attending school activities. She was excited when she became a grandma sharing more reading time, drawing pictures and just plain having fun with her new blessings. Known as the “Goldfish Cracker” grandma, she made sure that all her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchild had goldfish crackers for every holiday and birthday.
Left with her many blessings and love are her children and spouses, Nancy and Gerry Adams, Peggy and Greg Fisher, and Warren and Sue Lamb; grandchildren, Matthew Fisher, David and Melissa Fisher, Scott and Charissa Lamb and Eric and Aika Lamb; great-grandchildren, Taylor Branan, Jason and Gage Fisher, Garrett and Brynlee Fisher, Ellie, Ethan, and Emmalyn Lamb, and Leona Lamb; and great-great-grandson, Berklee Mortimer.
Memorial Service is Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at 2 p.m., at the Dallas United Methodist Church (DUMC), 565 SE LaCreole Dr., Dallas, Oregon. Because of current Covid protocols masks are required.
In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to Dallas United Methodist Church and/or Dallas Christmas Cheer, PO Box 661, Dallas, OR 97338.
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family and handling arrangements. www.dallastribute.com.
