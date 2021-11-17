Long time Dallas resident, Charlotte D. Lamb, 93, died on Nov. 9, 2021, from health related issues.
Memorial Service will be on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at 2 p.m., at the Dallas United Methodist Church (DUMC), 565 SE LaCreole Dr., Dallas, Oregon. Because of current Covid protocols masks are required
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Dallas United Methodist Church and/or Dallas Christmas Cheer, PO Box 661, Dallas, OR 97338.
Arrangements are being handled by Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center.
