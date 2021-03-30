Charmaine Schonblom May 4, 1940 – March 22 2021 Mar 30, 2021 16 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Beloved wife of Jon W Schonblom. She is survived by her husband, four daughters and 12 grandchildren.The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Charmaine Schonblom Grandchild Husband Daughter Jon W Schonblom Wife Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesQuench your thirst for a healthier option in DallasPolk County to move to moderate risk category FridaySheriff deputies receive plaques for life saving awardsFalls City applies to build tree housesPolk BOC approves winery grantVan Keith HolstadTributes pour in for Van the ManDallas police warns of scamPolice report for March 24Dallas football remains undefeated Images Videos CommentedPolice called in dispute between business owners (1) Latest News Sports Schedule for March 31 Sports Roundups for March 31 Falls City football downs Perrydale Bill barring firearms from Oregon’s state buildings passes Senate Falls City applies to build tree houses Back to the Past: Polk County Civil War Soldiers’ Life Watch chickens hatch, grow via livestream Social Notebook for March 31
