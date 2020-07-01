DALLAS – The Polk County Itemizer-Observer is having an online subscription drive in the month of July.
Starting today, July 1, the I-O is opening up its paywall on polkio.com so that non-subscribers can access stories that are published in the newspaper, along with stories that don’t make it into the newspaper on a weekly basis.
It is also a way to gauge how much traffic we can drive to the I-O website during the month of July.
The weekly e-edition on the IO website will still remain closed to non-subscribers during the month, just individual stories will be open to non-subscribers.
I-O office closed July 3
The office will be closed July 3 in observance of the July 4 holiday. We will be open on Monday.
Email us at ionews@polkio.com or call at 503-623-2373.
