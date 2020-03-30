POLK COUNTY - Effective Tuesday, the Salem Area Mass Transit District is suspending its local and regional service until further notice in response to COVID-19.
The paratransit service, Cherriots LIFT, will provide life-sustaining trips only, including appointments for medical care and dialysis treatment.
“In the interest of public health and safety, we are temporarily suspending service,” said General Manager Allan Pollock in a press release. “We are committed to serving our Mid-Willamette Valley customers, but only if we can assure the well-being of both our riders and our operators.”
This action is being taken to further support the Governor’s executive order (Executive Order 20-12) requiring social distancing in order to help flatten the curve.
To date, the District has been experiencing significant staffing shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, seven staff have self-reported confirmation of coronavirus.
During the suspension, the District’s buses and buildings will be deep cleaned; operations staff will be placed on temporary leave; administrative staff will work remotely, if appropriate; and other employees will work onsite observing social distancing guidelines. Executive leadership will continue to meet daily to develop a plan that will safely restore public transportation service to Marion and Polk counties.
Customer service will be available to answer questions and provide information by telephone, 503-588-2877, by email info@cherriots.org, and social media. Customer service hours are Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
