POLK COUNTY — Local officials struggled last week and early this week to keep up with ever-changing guidelines to combat the spread of coronavirus.
As of Monday afternoon, the state ordered restaurants and bars to close except for takeout and delivery service, and banned gatherings of more than 25 people statewide. Gov. Kate Brown further encouraged Oregonians to avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people.
The cities of Dallas, Falls City, Independence and Monmouth have issued guidelines and a list of closures affecting city services.
For those without computer access, contact your city of residence for more information. If you can’t get through, call us at 503-623-2373 and we will assist in finding information for you.
Dallas
The city of Dallas released a statement about its plans for contending with the possible spread of COVID-19 on Monday afternoon. It is an update to what was released on Thursday.
Administration/City Council
City Council meetings will continue to be held the first and third Mondays of each month. Meetings will be limited to no more than 25 persons.
Aquatic Center
City closed the aquatic center to the public for spring cleaning and repairs on Tuesday. The re-opening of the aquatic center will be determined in the future.
Finance/Utility Billing
City has suspended water/sewer utility shut-offs and new late fee charges on utility accounts through April 30.
Utility customers are encouraged to use the online Xpress Bill Pay service to pay their utility bills, or dropping payments in any of the drop boxes (front and back of city hall), or calling 800-720-6847 to pay over the phone, rather than coming into city hall to pay in person.
Fire & EMS
First responders will continue to provide emergency response to all 911 incidents.
City’s Fire Department business office will be limiting contact with the public. Please call 503-831-3533 for information and to request an appointment.
Library
City Library has been closed to the public until further notice. Online library services will continue to be available.
All book return dates are being automatically extended and all returned items will be checked in “fine free”.
All holds for materials will not expire during the closure.
Kanopy movie service is available at www.ccrls.kanopy.com.
Electronic catalog is available at https://catalog.ccrls.org/client/en_US/dal, or by going to ccrls.org and choosing from the catalog menu.
For assistance with online services, please call 503-623-2633 Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Municipal Court
City Court appearance dates may have changed. Please call 503-831-3576 to confirm court appearance dates. If you are to appear in court and have been sick, recently sick, vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus, or have been in contact with anyone with flu-like symptoms, your court date will be set to another date. Please call the court at the number above.
City Court fines may be paid online on the city’s website, or you may pay by phone by calling 503-831-3508. The pay by phone option is temporary.
Parks & Recreation
The public restrooms in the City Park and Lyle Fields will remain closed until further notice. Temporary restrooms will continue to be available.
The Dallas School District has closed the Strader and Lyle Fields to organized sports while the schools are closed. For additional information regarding these closures, please contact the School District.
Planning & Building
Building division will continue to receive permit applications and plans by appointment. Please call 503-831-3571 to schedule an appointment.
Building inspections will continue to operate as usual.
Planning division will continue to receive permit application and plan by appointment. Please call 503-831-3571 to schedule an appointment.
Code Services will continue to take complaints of code violations, and resolve these matters. Complaints can be made on the city’s website or via phone at 503-831-3512.
Police Department
Animal control matters will be handled by telephone. Dog at large reports will be handled as usual.
City will be suspending enforcement of expired dog licenses. New dog licenses will also not be issued in person, but may be completed by phone. Please call 503-831-3539.
Citizen Rider Program has been temporarily suspended.
Public Works
Meetings with public works city hall staff will be by appointment only. Call 503-831-3571.
Field crews will continue to operate as normal.
For more information: https://www.dallasor.gov/907/Novel-Coronavirus-Information-and-Respon.
Falls City
The city of Falls City announced changes to operations at city hall and public facility closures on Monday.
“We understand this is a stressful and disruptive time for all. Financial concerns, as well as concern for your own health and the health of loved ones, is a lot to bear,” read a statement from Falls City City Manager Mac Corthell. “We are only at the beginning of this crisis and it is important that we work together and support one another as we work through this.”
City Hall will remain open on regular hours, but most in-person business will be handled through the door in the foyer.
“Meetings will be by appointment only and will take place largely via telephone or computer, with face-to-face meeting considered on case-by-case basis,” the announcement read.
City facilities will be closed, except for emergency social services, including the warming center and school lunch program that will be operated out of the Falls City Community Center.
City water and sewer customers will have penalties waived from the beginning for Gov. Kate Brown’s emergency declaration on Friday until the declaration is lifted.
The produce giveaway at Mountain Gospel Fellowship will continue each Friday, with added precautions for social distancing and increase hand sanitation. The food bank at The Seventh-day Adventist Church will be drive-thru only. The food bank is open on the third Wednesday of the month.
Corthell said that local volunteers will organize to care for at-risk residents – those 60 or older or who have underlying health conditions – who lack family or friends to look after them.
Contact Donna Creekmore with contact information for at risk people at da_creekmore@yahoo.com. Volunteers will contact those people to offer assistance.
Independence
The city of Independence updated information Monday afternoon detailing some of the measures it is taking in response COVID-19 through March 21.
The city has made necessary changes to operations and facilities as follows in response to COVID-19.
The public is requested to conduct as much city business as possible over the phone, internet or email in lieu of coming into the building. Most city business can be conducted this way.
City Hall
City hall will remain open. Second and third floor city hall counter activities will be relocated to a central location.
Municipal Court
Trials set for March 18 remain as scheduled.
Arraignments have been postponed for May. Information from the court for each case will follow.
Independence Police Department
The Independence Police Department will remain open. The PD encourages the public to call in to report non-emergencies or when seeking general information from an officer, rather than coming into the building in person. We are also asking our officers to take non-emergency reports over the phone rather than conducting home visits, if possible. The non-emergency telephone number is 503-838-1214.
Library
The Independence Public Library will be closed to patrons.
Online services, such as the library catalog (catalog.ccrls.org), eResources, Library2Go books and digital books, and the video-streaming resources Kanopy will still be available to patrons wherever they have internet access.
Independence Heritage Museum
Closed until further notice.
Event Center at City Hall
Closed.
Utility Billing
There will be no further late charges, door-hanger notices and water shutoffs through the end of April.
Public Meetings
Most public meetings are still scheduled. Check the City webpage for closure information related to the COVID-19 on a regular basis. The city will be applying social distancing recommendations and is currently evaluating options for teleconferencing.
City staff is constantly in contact with both local and state public health authorities and adjusting practices as direction changes. ci.independence.or.us.
Monmouth
The city is following Gov. Kate Brown’s direction and Oregon Health Authority guidance on the following areas for the next 30 days.
In city facilities:
Monmouth Senior Center
Closed for four weeks. The office will continue to take phone calls during the interim.
Meals on Wheels Program
The Meals of Wheels Program will continue deliveries, however there will be no in-center meals.
The tax assistance preparation program is canceled.
Monmouth Public Library
The Monmouth Public Library is closed.
Online services, such as access to the library’s catalog, eResources, Library2Go ebooks and digital books, and the video streaming resource, Kanopy, will still be available to patrons wherever they have internet access.
Municipal court cases
Municipal court cases scheduled for Wednesday, March 18 will be rescheduled due to court closure that day. To set up a new date, contact the court clerk at 503-751-0136, otherwise clients will receive notification early next week.
City public meetings
The city is applying social distancing recommendations currently and evaluating options for teleconferencing or limiting number of participants or meetings as options.
City events hosting more than 10 people in high risk populations are canceled.
The public is requested to conduct as much city business over the phone or internet in lieu of coming into city buildings in person. Most city business can be conducted remotely.
Monmouth Police Department
The Monmouth Police Department encourages the public to call in to report non-emergencies or when seeking general information from an officer rather than coming into the building in person.
The city also is asking officers to take non-emergency reports over the phone rather than conducting home visits if possible.
Utility and court customers are encouraged to use the online Xpress Bill Pay service to pay their utility bills timely, or dropping payments in the drop box in the City Hall alleyway, or call 877-880-4038 to pay over the phone, rather than coming into city hall to pay in person.
Utilities
Utility shut-offs for the month of April will be waived and disconnect for non payment and late fees will be waived for April as well.
Internally, the city is working on several actions to reduce the spread and impact of COVID-19.
Examples of the actions include:
• Issued an administrative policy that provides guidance regarding key employee issues including:
• Provide paid time outside the standard leave accruals in the event the city requests an employee quarantine themselves.
• Relax normal leave request procedures so that individual employee situations can be handled faster.
• Allow employees to work remotely if their positions allow for it.
• City departments are coordinating additional sanitization and cleaning schedules.
• Evaluating options for non-essential staff to telework, when feasible, particularly individuals with underlying conditions or family members with underlying conditions.
• Evaluating the limitation of non-essential work travel.
• Cancel large work-related gatherings.
• Encourage personal protective measures among staff, e.g., stay home when sick, handwashing, and social distancing.
• Evaluating optional work schedules in the event mission-essential staffing needs to be increased or mission-essential staff become limited due to illness.
• If social distancing is not an option as in cases for police, employees are issued appropriate personal protective equipment.
The city will update information on its website and Facebook page.
Polk County
Operations at Polk County departments are status quo, for now, said Polk County administrator Greg Hansen.
“We have begun to have internal meetings with (Polk County) Emergency Management, (Polk County Commissioner) Lyle (Mordhorst), HR and management staff to try to figure out the progression and how we are going to address things as they come to be,” he said.
Hansen said two of the three county commissioners were unavailable Thursday, but could meet on Monday if the board decisions are necessary.
“We’re watching the state. We’re watching the school districts,” Hansen said. “We’re watching those that may or may not affect us. We have a lot of school-based counselors in schools, so the direction they go determines some of the ways we go. We’re interconnected.”
He said the county officials will discuss all options for staffing and public access to departments.
“We are gearing up knowing it’s not an overnight thing,” he said. “It’s going to be around for a while.”
He said county leaders will remain flexible in responses as the situation evolves. He said the county already has a work-from-home policy, but not everyone’s job allows for that.
“I think our departments will be given the task of figuring out how they can continue to operate with keeping the safety of the employees in mind and service to public in mind,” Hansen said. “That’s the goal in mind.”
