Clara Baxter Hoff passed into Heaven on March 16, 2021. She was 103 years-old. Clara, also known as mom, grandma, great-grandma, great-great-grandma, sister, Aunt Clara, Aunt Teddy, and Huggy Teddy, will be missed by family and friends. She led a full, active life.
She was born Sept. 11, 1917, in Talent, Oregon, to William and Lois Schnier. The family lived on a small farm where they raised vegetables and melons as sharecroppers. Clara remembers carrying water from a nearby creek in a bucket to carefully water the garden. She went to school in Talent/Phoenix area until moving to Coos River area near Coos Bay, Oregon, for her senior year of high school. She graduated from Coos River High School in 1935.
She married George Baxter in 1936. She was a housewife and George was, over the next 20 years, a mill worker and then a logger (River Rat on Coos River). In 1957 she and George bought a small grocery store on Olive Barber Road and from then until 1970 developed it into a thriving business. In 1970 they sold the store and leased a slightly larger store in Bend, Oregon. They operated this store until the late 70s when health issues for George caused them to move to Dallas, Oregon, where George passed away in 1981.
Clara later married Bill Hoff and became active with Bill in producing and selling craft items. Homemade dolls, doll houses, wood toys, and handmade quilts were sold at crafts fairs and by word of mouth. A scale model of Mark Hatfield’s Governor’s Mansion was on display at a Dallas Real Estate agency. Clara moved to Lakeside, Oregon, in 1995 and lived there for 13 years, being very active in a local church and the senior center.
She could grow anything. She could put a stick in the ground, and it would grow a plant. Wherever she lived she had amazing flower gardens, specializing in lilies, fuchias and the native wild plants.
She then lived with her older Son Elmer and his wife Pearl for a short time in Coos Bay before moving to Salem to share a house with a younger sister, Ruth. They were both in their 90s at this time. Ruth and Clara were extremely close and would talk constantly. Ruth died less than a month ago.
For the past few years, Clara has been at Oak Grove Foster Care near Salem, Oregon. Alesha, manager and caregiver, and her staff provided amazing personal and professional care. Clara was a loving, caring, giving person. Always remembered the good things of life and told great stories.
Many of her friends and relatives have her homemade quilts, dolls and/or a variety of craft items that they received as gifts. She loved family so much.
She is survived by sons Elmer (Pearl), Dick (Shirley); sister June; daughter-in-law Marilyn; former daughter-in-law Carol; sister-in-law Muriel; grandchildren Kimm, John, Terry, Jeff, Scott, Tim, Roberta, Adrian; great-grandchildren Alexis, Curtis, Louise, Nathan, Sarah, Steven, Sean, Kelsey; great-great-grandchildren Cecelia, Railey, Brooklyn, Kennedy, Alexa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Bill and Lois; husbands George Baxter and Bill Hoff; brothers, George, David, Frances, Walter; sisters Sis, Olive, Ruth, Son, Ed.
A few years ago, Mom was asked what she would like written on her funeral program, she said, “Over the years God has provided for all of my needs and then he gave me Lilies and ice cream”
A memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27 in the Cascade View Free Methodist Church at 11677 Sublimity Rd. SE Sublimity, Oregon. Private interment will be in the Dayton I.O.O.F. Cemetery. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.