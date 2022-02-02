April 6, 1938 – Jan. 27, 2022
Clydene Beth Root, 83, a resident of Dallas, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at her home.
She was born on April 6, 1938, in Silver City, New Mexico, the daughter of Clyde S. and Neoma E. Moses Cunningham.
She married Joe Eugene Root on Nov. 20, 1993.
She worked at the Dallas Ben Franklin Store as the floral department manager, retiring in 2000. She was a lover of dogs and enjoyed quilting, sewing, crocheting, painting, gardening, clothes designing, and taking long drives in the country and to the coast.
She is survived by her daughters Kari Beth Owens and Sheri Kay Simpson; along with granddaughters Jessica Lea Axford, Kaylee Elizabeth Gurule and Kelly Jean Owens, and two great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Joe Root on June 13, 2008.
All are welcome to a graveside service in her honor to begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 in the Dallas Cemetery.
The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
