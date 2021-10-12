Angels Are Everywhere
Colleen A. Read aka “Bib Sis” and “Aunt C” was born in Cere’s California on Sept. 8, 1957. She passed away unexpectedly from natural causes at her home in Dallas, Oregon, on Sept. 22, 2021, just after turning 64 years young.
She was a kind, caring, fun loving “Free Spirit,” always looking for new adventures and living her life to the fullest. Funny with a great sense of humor, she never met a stranger, making friends wherever she went, always seeing the good in people, helping others when she could.
Striking up conversations and sharing stories with a cold one in hand was one of Colleen’s favorite pastimes. She loved being around people and spending time with friends and family. Backyard barbecues, music trivia, camping, telling jokes, feeding the squirrels, birds and homeless cats, all things that sparkled and shined, sunsets, the beach, taking naps, nature, photography, family holidays, and spending time with her two cats Charlie and Emma, were just some of the things that filled her life with joy and happiness after retirement.
Colleen and Lest Fitzgerald, her longtime companion, confident, partner in life shared many happy times and new adventures tighter. They were like two peas in a pod, enjoying life and having fun just spending time together, taking care of each other. They made a good team. He was helpful when Colleen had a hard time getting up and around. Lest was there every step of the way. Right behind him were her best friends Brenda Hoover and Lori to help pick up the slack and help her in many different ways. She loved all of you. What blessing all of you are and were to my sister. Thank you so much.
Colleen and her family moved around some. They lived in Gresham until 1970. Then they moved to Sheridan, Oregon, where her dad “Scrooge” owned Scrooges Tavern. There she attended Chapman Grade School and graduated from Sheridan High School in 1976. From there she went on to enroll in and graduate from the Beauty School in Salem. She cut hair for a while, then got restless and decided to venture out and travel around, living in small towns, enjoying the adventures and meeting different people along the way. Carefree and simple is how Colleen lived her life, marching to her own toon, dancing her own dance.
Eventually, she settled down in Dallas, working fulltime at Spirit Mountain Casino for 13 years as a Keno Runner. She had many regular customers that would come into the Casino and sit in her section, specifically to see her and visit a bit sharing a laugh or two. That made her heart smile. She also loved feeding the birds on her lunch breaks rain or shine. They were perched on the edge of the roof outside the front doors. It was as If they knew she would be there, and she was!
Colleen had many friends and made fun memories throughout the years. She touched a lot of lives and was loved by many. She made a difference in so many ways. She was a wonderful person, sister, aunt, friend, daughter, niece, companion. She will be deeply missed by many and in our hearts forever.
Colleen is survived by her sister Cindy Read-Keen, Tim, Kee, Travis Keen, Kyle Keen, Braxton Keen Yvonne Miller, Aunt Joann, several cousins and other relatives. She is preceded in death by her mom Shirley (Read) Larsen and dad Donald Read.
Their will be no services scheduled by her immediate family due to the COVID pandemic. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the arrangements. www.dallastribute.com
