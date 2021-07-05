The Commissioners of Polk, Benton, Yamhill and Marion County are meeting at 2 p.m. July 6 to act as the appointing authority to fill the vacancy in the office of State Representative District 23.
The Republican Party precinct committeepersons of State Representative District 23 met and chose nominees to fill the vacancy. The nominees are:
• Mike Nearman
• John Swanson
• Jim Bunn
• Micky Garus
• Anna Scharf
The appointing authority will be meeting to appoint one person from the list of nominees. The vacancy must be filled no later than July 12, 30 days after the vacancy occurred. Polk County Commissioner, Craig Pope has been asked to chair the joint meeting and Polk County will be hosting the meeting.
The meeting will be at the Polk County Courthouse, located at 850 Main St., Dallas.
The meeting can also be watched virtually at www.co.polk.or.us/boc/house-district-23-appointment-meeting.
Please note that the location for this meeting is size limited. Any member of the public attending the meeting will not be allowed any public testimony or comment.
If it becomes necessary to provide overflow viewing, you will be directed to our Emergency Management Operations Center located at 820 SW Ash Street Dallas.
