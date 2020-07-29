Celebrate with Curves
MONMOUTH — Curves in Monmouth is celebrating 20 years in business with free community workouts and an open house.
These workouts will be held in local parks following all physical distancing requirements.
Curves coaches will be offering a free 30-minute circuit workout to all community members.
Beginning in August, Curves will offer free outdoor fitness classes twice a week in both Monmouth and Dallas.
Curves of Monmouth first opened their doors on Aug. 21, 2000, as part of one of the largest chains of fitness clubs for women.
Curves has a 30-minute circuit that works every major muscle group and coaches to teach and motivate.
In 2019, Curves launched an in-home workout known as My Curves On Demand. Curves of Monmouth also offers health and wellness education courses that focus on topics such as balance, posture, stress, flexibility and nutrition.
An open house will be held from 8 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14 at 625 Clay St., E in Monmouth.
For class days and times, contact Curves at 503-838-7109, curvesindependence@gmail.com or visit the club’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/curvesindependenceor.
Drive-in movies continue in Independence
The city of Independence is hosting drive-in movies at on Thursday nights at Independence Sports Park, 10 Deann Drive.
The entrance opens at 7:30 p.m. The movie starts right before 9:30pm.
No reservations required, first come first served.
July 30 - “Aladdin”
Aug. 6 - “Guardians of the Galaxy”
Aug. 13 - “Selena” (title could change-still awaiting licensing)
Aug. 20 - “Remember the Titans”
Aug. 27 - “Hook”
Yoga in the park
MONMOUTH — The Monmouth Parks and Recreation Board is funding yoga in the park.
Bring a mat, a towel or just yourself to Monmouth to Main Street Park, 120 Main St. E.
The classes are from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
July 31 - yoga for kids and families
Aug. 1, 15, and 29 - yoga for everybody
For more information visit: http://www.facebook.com/YogaLoFlow
Walk-n-wag starts Aug. 1
Willamette Valley Hospice is “unleashing” its eighth annual Walk-n-Wag event to engage our pet- and people-loving community in new ways due to COVID-19. This year, it’s a virtual race for teams and individuals, with six weeks of fun contests, virtual and live activities, and prizes like gift baskets, painted pet portraits, and commemorative pins.
An online map will track the footstep and fundraising progress of every participant in real time. Steps can be earned by walking and running, as well as activities that help neighbors with pets, or support those who are grieving. Participants can link their fitness tracker to the event app. The goal is to have 200 people, 20 million steps, and $20,000 by raised by Sept. 17.
Walk-n-Wag funds raised will help hospice patients care for their pets through Willamette Valley Hospice’s Pet Peace of Mind® program. This year, Walk-n-Wag is lending a paw to WVH’s bereavement programs.
Individuals, groups and businesses can help by spreading the word, signing up to walk, ordering a T-shirt or sweatshirt, forming a team, or donating gift baskets or certificates (by July 28) to be given as prizes. Let’s all step out together! Register for just $10 starting Aug. 1 at wvh.org/pets.
For more information: www.wvh.org/pets, www.twitter.com/WVHWalknWag or www.instagram.com/WillametteValleyhospice.
