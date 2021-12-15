Corey L. Armstrong, 50, a resident of Independence, died unexpectedly at home. Thursday night Oct. 21, 2021.
He was born Jan. 4, 1971, in Dallas, Oregon, the son of Robert and Devota Armstrong. Corey graduated from Dallas High School in 1989.
Corey had an extremely strong work ethic. Beyond work, however Corey loved going out ocean fishing every chance he got, going out hunting, going up and cutting wood, just taking the family for a night drive. He alway’s looked forward to the yearly family camping trip every summer. Corey was loved dearly by both his family and friends.
Corey leaves behind his wife Charish Armstrong; sons Tylor and Samuel Armstrong; daughter Zabrenia Armstrong, Abigail and Samora Verley; his mother Devota Armstrong; two sisters Kristina Vandercreek and Lori Armstrong; and four grandchildren Samuel, Jackson, Elizabeth, and Mila. Corey is now peacefully reunited with his father Robert Armstrong and uncle Richard Armstrong. He will be missed very much by loved ones and friends.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
