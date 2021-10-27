Independence -- Corey L. Armstrong, 50, died unexpectedly on Oct. 21, 2021, at home.
He was born Jan. 4, 1971, the son of Robert and Devota Armstrong, in Dallas, Oregon.
He leaves behind his wife Charish Armstrong; sons Tylor, Samuel Armstrong; daughter Zabrenia Armstrong; Abigail and Samora Verley; his mother Devota Armstrong; Kristina Vandercreek, Lori Armstrong; and four randchildren.
He was predeceased by his father Robert Armstrong; and uncle Richard Armstrong.
He loved to go out ocean fishing every chance he got with the boys. He also enjoyed hunting and going out to cut wood with his family. Family was everything to him. He will be missed by many.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.