PORTLAND — The Oregon Health Authority reported 178 new cases and two COVID-19 deaths on Thursday.
The state’s death toll is now 171.
Thursday's case count is the highest since the pandemic began in the state. The state's total case count is 5,237.
The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (47), Clatsop (1), Crook (2), Deschutes (1), Hood River (1), Jefferson (3), Lake (2), Lane (3), Lincoln (9), Marion (34), Multnomah (43), Polk (4), Umatilla (4), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (15), Yamhill (6).
Oregon’s 170th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Clackamas County, who tested positive on June 6 and died on June 9. The location of her death is unknown at this time. She had underlying medical conditions. Oregon’s 171st COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Yamhill County, who tested positive on June 3 and died on June 10, at Willamette Valley Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
The reasons for the higher numbers are tied to several factors including widespread availability of testing, increased contact tracing, and active monitoring of close contacts of cases. Workplace outbreaks are another source of the high number.
OHA said higher case counts serve as a reminder that Oregonians need to continue to maintain physical distancing, wear face coverings where physical distancing cannot be maintained and follow good hand hygiene.
