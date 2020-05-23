PORTLAND — The state’s death toll from COVID-19 remained at 147 on Saturday as the Oregon Health Authority reported no new deaths from the disease.
OHA reported 28 new confirmed cases and seven new presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday morning, bringing Oregon's total to 3,888.
The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (2), Clatsop (1), Crook (3), Deschutes (2), Jackson (1), Jefferson (1), Lane (1), Marion (10), Multnomah (4), Umatilla (2), Wallowa (1), Washington (6), Yamhill (1).
