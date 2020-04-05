INDEPENDENCE — The Central School District Board of Directors will meet on Monday, April 6. In light of Oregon's Say Home, Stay Safe order, the board will meet virtually and via telephone at 6:30 p.m. from the Columbia Room in the Werner Center at Western Oregon University.
The public is invited to comment in advance by submitting questions or comments to Info@central.k12.or.us with this Subject Line: Board Comment.
Written comments may be dropped off at the district office before 3 p.m. on Monday.
The agenda includes an update from Superintendent Jennifer Kubista “on the extraordinary changes taking place due to the COVID-19 health emergency and the district response.”
The board is scheduled to discuss emergency waivers to several board policies related to graduation requirements.
Purchase of the former site of Ash Creek Bible Church and Mid-Valley Christian Academy, 1483 N. 16th St., Monmouth, is listed as an action item.
The board, in executive session, met on March 2 and again on March 16 to conduct deliberations to negotiate real property transactions, the agenda states.
The property consists of “2.36 acres, a 9,374 square foot building, and 3 double modular buildings, along with a shed, parking lot for approximately 48 vehicles and various appliances, improvements, and personal property that would constitute a flexible and complementary property to district buildings and operations along 16th Street.”
The money to purchase the property would come from the district's construction excise tax money.
“Because of appropriations laws, the money would be expended this year from contingencies in the General Fund and funds transferred from the Capital Projects fund in next year’s appropriations,” the agenda states. “Per the Board’s direction, an offer was submitted which includes a contingency of board approval after proper public notice and discussion.”
A counter offer for $775,000 was made and accepted.
