INDEPENDENCE — The question on the minds of many high school seniors in Oregon was answered today — if they were on track to graduate prior to the statewide school closure, they will receive a passing grade.
For everyone else, the remainder of the 2019-20 school year will continue through distance learning, state officials announced Wednesday afternoon.
“Today's news was difficult to hear, but I know our students, staff, and community are strong and resilient as we work through these unprecedented times,” said Jennifer Kubista, Central School District Superintendent in a letter to families in the district. “We will continue to reach out to students and families to support them socially and emotionally, as well as through student meals, while we continue moving forward with our Distance Learning for All plan.”
In a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Gov. Kate Brown said she refused to punish students because there couldn't attend classes for a little over two months.
To help seniors who were not passing, Brown asked school districts to find “creative ways to get these seniors the extra attention they need to get across the finish line.”
“The Central High School counseling team will be calling all seniors and families to talk to them about their status in the coming days after we have had an opportunity to review transcripts under the new guidance from the Oregon Department of Education that was released at 1:30 p.m. to all school districts in Oregon,” said Central High School Principal Donna Servignat.
Servignat said they will “continue to develop ways to celebrate our Class of 2020, with the input of students, staff and our community at large.”
Leaders from the teachers and classified staff unions have been involved with district decisions navigating changes in direction from the state, Kubista said.
“None of us expected the school year to turn out like this,” said Adrienne Gault, Central Education Association president and Talmadge Middle School teacher. “It is challenging for everyone involved. Teachers want to connect with their students in order to help them with all of the uncertainty and further their learning as best as we can. We will be doing that differently from now through June.”
The district set to provide Chromebooks to students who need them starting with seniors on Thursday.
Seniors who were on track to graduate will not need to pick up a Chromebook, their senior year is considered complete.
The district plans to release more information about Chromebook deployment at the end of the day Friday.
All students will have their passwords reset to “student” and will be prompted to change their passwords upon login.
For help resetting passwords, leave a message at 503-606-2265.
Supplemental packets for all grade levels with additional academic content were mailed today or
will be tomorrow.
Elementary school students will be able to pick up supplies Thursday during meal pickups from 10 a.m. to noon.
All supplies need to be picked up at the school where the child is registered.
Chromebook pick up
Chromebook checkout for seniors will be held on April 9 from noon to 4 p.m.
Juniors can pick theirs up April 10 from noon to 4 p.m. Next week, we will checkout Chromebooks to sophomores on April 14 and to freshmen on April 15.
As much as possible, arrive during your scheduled time to avoid long waiting in lines:
Last name A-G: Noon to 1 p.m.
Last name H-O: 1 to 2 p.m.
Last name P-Z: 2 to 3 p.m.
Makeup time: 3 to 4 p.m.
To avoid backup on Monmouth Street, pickup will be in the east parking lot.
This will be a time for students to collect essential belongings from their lockers or an instrument that belongs to them from the band room.
If your student needs to collect something, tell staff when picking up the Chromebook, and they will provide a way for them to access their belongings.
To maintain safety amid COVID-19 restrictions, staff will retrieve the item. No students are being allowed in the building at this time.
Walk-up traffic: Please form a line and wait on a Blue X to maintain social distancing.
Call 503-606-2214 with questions.
