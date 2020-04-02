INDEPENDENCE — Central School District is working to implement the “Distance Learning for All” plan directed by the Oregon Department of Education on Monday.
“The Governor has asked us to have these plans in place by April 13,” said Jennifer Kubista, CSD superintendent, in a news release. “Our administrative team, working alongside our classified and licensed leadership, has partnered to develop and implement educational plans to support our students during this closure.”
She said the team is building distance learning education plans to comply with Gov. Kate Brown's Stay Home, Say Lives order.
“Educators are beginning to reach out to families and during these phone calls will continue to gather the technology needs of families who have not yet responded to the family survey, as we continue to develop plans that will work for all age groups,” Kubista said.
District staff is readying Chromebooks to distribute to students during the week of April 6, with priority to high school students.
“Our goal remains focused on the whole child – teaching good academics and social-emotional skills,” Kubista said. “It is along those lines that you will find in your packets age-appropriate tips for developing and maintaining a routine, which can create normalcy during these uncertain times; tips for managing stress; topics for journaling; tips for talking about COVID-19; as well as some fun tasks and exercises the whole family can do each day of the month.”
She said they are working hard to serve all students in the district and “will be constantly communicating our plan, implementing it, evaluating it, and adjusting as necessary.”
The district will share information on their website and Facebook page as guidance continues to flow in from the governor, ODE and the Oregon Health Authority.
Families can also call 211 for information and resources.
“I am proud to be a part of our community,” Kubista said. “I thank you for your cooperation and understanding during this difficult time. The safety, health, and well-being of our students, staff, families, and our community are our highest priority.”
