Cynthia Lafazia-Folck, 59, “the gypsy grandma full of love” who loved everyone that crossed her path with unconditional love and no judgments passed away in her home Sunday, Nov. 14, in Monmouth, Oregon.
She is survived by her two children Jenn and Jake; two grandchildren Preston and MaKayla; and many more family members.
Cynthia, who went by Cindy, was born March 9, 1962, to John and Cloeen LaFazia in Anaheim, California.
She was survived by her five siblings, Karen A. Killion, sister, of Port Orchard, Washington, Kathy L. Korlaske, sister, of Bremerton, Washington, John J. LaFazia, brother, of Layton, Utah, Maria C. Hammer of Port Orchard, Washington, and Theresa P. LaFazia, sister, of Port Orchard, Washington. She also had 31 nieces and nephews, 46 great nieces and nephews and 11 great-great nieces and nephews. She loved each and every one so much.
Cindy was raised in California and Washington. She attended high school in Ventura, California, and went to college at Olympic College in Bremerton, Washington, where she settled with her children until 10 years ago, when they moved to Monmouth, Oregon.
Cindy was always known for her kindness and unconditional love. Whenever someone had a complaint or unkind thing to say, she always asked them, “Why?” “Who cares what they do. Don’t let it change what you are, if anything Love them more.”
She was a rock collector, loved miniatures, crafts and arts of all kind. She loved to paint with her mother and had endless crafts for her daughter and grand kids to always give them and gave opportunity to spend quality-loving time together. She just loved to be with family.
She became a member of the Elks and CASA this last year. She was always giving back to her community in any way she could. She would volunteer her time to the food bank and also got involved in the after-school programs teaching the kids art. She enjoyed doing a booth at the farmers market with her family.
Music and her plants were her passions. She always had a radio on. She would tell her children when things are hard to express in the right words to turn your ear to the music and you will find that perfect song that will say everything for you. She was learning to play guitar and every now and then would jump on the drums to give it a try. She was a mystical magic grandma. Although she had two grandchildren, any of the friends, boyfriends, girl friends instantly became one of her grandchildren. She was continuously trying to better the world and spread love.
“Mom was a gypsy. She loved the world and everyone in it. She loved everything and always found the beauty in it. She made her difference in the world by giving her love and heart to everything and everyone no matter what!” — Jake.
“There is so much to say about my amazing, loving and inspiring grandma. I just want her to know how loved she is but I don’t feel there are enough words to describe how amazing my grandma was. I love and miss her so much,” — MaKayla
“If you knew my mother you knew you were loved. I want to dedicate a song that she dedicated to me as a child. “Your Song” by Elton John. There are no words to describe her beauty and kindness,” — Jenn, your gal.
“My grandma always was very artsy. Since I was a child she always had projects to do. Painting, clay, and drawing. It evolved into Epoxy as she grew older. My grandma inspired me to be artful and she was happy to do it. I love and miss crafts with my grandma. I regret not giving her more time,” — Preston.
In honor of Cindy, there will be a celebration of life at a later date, which is unknown at this time. Flowers are welcome in honor of her at any time.
Farmstrom Mortuary caring for the family. Memories and condolences at farmstrommortuary.com.
