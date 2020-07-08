Dale Brenner Swearingen was born in New Carlisle, Ohio May 26, 1932 to Brenner and Vanice (Shoup) Swearingen. He went to be with Jesus on July 4, 2020, at his home in Dallas, Oregon.
He married Joan Landes on May 18, 1952, Clayton, Ohio. They were blessed with one son and five daughters.
Dale was self-employed in construction and farming in the Perrydale area and made many long-time friends in the local community.
He accepted Christ as his Savior and was baptized as a young adult. He was a member of and worshiped with the Dallas congregation of the Old German Baptist Brethren-New Conference. He faithfully served this congregation as a pastor for many years.
Blessed by his Godly example are his loving wife and family-Joan Swearingen, Alan Swearingen, Kathy Deaton, Becky Hagen, Berta Horton, Sam & Gayle Yost, Gary & Patty Miller, 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Two brothers, Richard Swearingen and Jerald (Bonnie) Swearingen reside in Ohio. He was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Wayne Deaton and Monte Horton, one great granddaughter Promise Hess and sister-in-law Delma Swearingen.
Visitation is Wednesday, July 8th at the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center from 10:00am to 8:00pm. Funeral services will be held at the German Baptist Brethren New Conference Church with limited attendance due to social distancing requirements. www.dallastribute.com
