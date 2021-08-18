Itemizer-Observer
DALLAS – The Dallas Art and Wine walk has added a component for 2021: Food.
Now the event is officially called the Art, Wine and Dine Walk, and is a partnership between the Dallas Downtown Association and Dallas Arts Association. The walk was canceled last year due to COVID and has come back on a smaller scale, and with an added focus on Dallas’ dining options, said lead organizer Lisa Marshall said.
“This year’s is art, wine and dine,” Marshall said. “We are trying to bring food into it this year. We have 10 stops, and most of them will have some sort of alcohol and/or food tasting.”
Five wineries are participating: Ilahe, Chateau Bianca, Benedetto, Namaste, and Ankeny. They will be located within ten participating businesses in downtown Dallas.
Three of the stops, Corby’s, Court Street Neighborhood Grill and Quench, will be offering a specialty drink created by their bartenders on the walk. Radius Wine Bar will be offering tastings, as well. Grandma’s Attic is the lemonade and cookie stop, the only place with no alcohol.
The art and music part of the event will be centered around the Polk County Courthhouse lawn, where people can check in for the event. Water will be available at the check in point.
“The Dallas Art Association has been working with the DDA on getting the vendors and music,” said co-organizer Eddie Nelson, of the DDA. “This is our coming out party. We were not able to have it last year because of COVID, so we’re excited to be able to bring this event back.”
The event will be smaller, with 10 stops compared to as many as 22 stops in years past.
Nelson said with fewer stops, there is a chance people will go to all of the businesses on the map instead of having to make choices. Stops will feature either food, alcohol or both.
“We are trying to keep it centralized, but still include all the businesses that wanted to be part of it,” Marshall said.
Stops include: The Blue Lady, Corby’s, Grandma’s Attic, Court Street Neighborhood Grill, Main Street Emporium, Harvest Crossfit, Some Things, New Morning Bakery, Bliss Beauty Bar and Radius.
The walk begins and noon and ends at 4 p.m. Participants are asked to follow the lastest COVID safety guidelines, including wearing mask while indoors unless eating or drinking.
The weather Saturday is – so far – predicted to be more pleasant temperature-wise, and Nelson said she hopes to see about 200 people attend.
“We are really glad to bring this back to Dallas,” Nelson said.
Art, Wine & Dine Walk
When: Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
Where: Downtown Dallas
Tickets: $10; tasting tickets 10 for $15 or $2 each. Get tickets at www.eventbrite.com.
