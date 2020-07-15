DALLAS – The Dallas City Council approved a zone change for a parcel off of Southeast Academy street from industrial to medium density residential, but it delayed a decision on a new Rickreall Creek Trail route proposed on the property by developers.
The council held a public hearing on July 6 on the zone change and city comprehensive plan amendment, following consideration by the Dallas Planning Commission.
The commission recommended the council approve the zone change, but deny the developer’s plans to change the Rickreall Creek Trail route through the property. City Councilor Paul Trahan represented the property owner, Chris Edwardson or Jenrae Properties, and didn’t participate in voting on the zoning change or trail adjustment.
Edwardson has plans to develop single-family and multifamily homes on the property. Development plans would also be subject to city review.
City Planner Chase Ballew said city staff — and subsequently, the planning commission — agreed with the applicant that the land could be better used if zoned residential.
“The property is well-suited for residential due to its current location close to the downtown and it has residential zoning on three of its five sides, it’s well buffered from neighboring industrial land, and there is an unmet need for medium residential housing,” Ballew said.
He added the change from industrial wouldn’t deprive the city of a unique site for industry.
“It’s not (close) to an airport. It’s not along a railroad. There’s no unique site characteristics to that site that can’t be found elsewhere in the city or the region,” Ballew said. “So based on that definition, this is not a prime industrial site, as defined by state law.”
Some councilors were concerned that neighboring residents weren’t properly informed of what medium density residential allows. Ballew said up to 12 dwelling units per acre can be built in that zone.
“Some of the testimony I’ve read here was from some neighbors who were excited to have some high-end homes in their neighborhood now,” said Councilor Larry Briggs. “I just want to make sure that they are being communicated with properly.”
Applicant representative Andrew Stamp said the developer would build mostly single-family homes because of size limitations on the property.
“It really doesn’t make sense to put multifamily on such a small property because the additional costs are so high, you really need a bigger property,” he said. “You need about 10, 20 acres to really make multifamily to start to make sense.”
The council unanimously approved the zone change and related comprehensive plan amendments.
However, the applicant’s proposal for an adjustment to the Rickreall Creek Trail through the property requires more study before the council can make a decision to uphold the planning commission’s recommendation to deny of that part of the plan or decide to allow for the change.
The Rickreall Creek Trail is a partially developed trail system that runs east to west through the entire city. The city has used grants or had developers build portions of the trail.
Stamp said that the current route in the city’s comprehensive plan and transportation plan conflicts with an existing building on the property. The home will remain even after the development is complete, and it’s possible that trail development would take decades if the city has to wait for that portion of the property, called tax lot 100, to redevelop.
The alternative route offered by the applicant would move the trail away from the creek side, but add shade from a tree grove.
“The comprehensive plan route is really not feasible on tax lot 100,” Stamp said. “There’s not enough space to go around that existing home.” He said the house would have to be removed for the comprehensive plan route to work. “We believe our alternative is better … You get 300 feet of significant shade added to the trail route. It protects the tree grove,” Stamp said. “You only lose 265 feet of the Creekside trail. I realize that the Rickreall Creek Trail is supposed to be focused on being next to the creek.”
To compensate for that, the developer would install a playground structure and exercise stations on the trail through the property, Stamp said.
“We do ask the that city council to reconsider that. What we think is the big decision point for the city is, is it better to have a trail that is completed in the short term, in our lifetime essentially, or is the state willing to wait until after our lifetime?”
While some councilors said they preferred the proposed route, Scott Whyte, the city’s planning director said there may be issues with the proposal. He said the city has not thoroughly evaluated the development plans as the question before the council was just the zone
change, but he has already spotted problems with the trail route. “There is no development plan here. We have not evaluated the applicant’s development plan, and it is inappropriate for us to do so,” Whyte said. “If we have to get into this design of where the trail goes, I have to in my obligation in my role at the city here, is to inform you that, from what I’ve seen of the development plan, it does not meet our development standards. We need to make that clear to the council. I’ve been reluctant to say that because we are trying not to evaluate the applicant’s development plan.”
The council decided to delay a vote on the trail route adjustment until it has more information.
