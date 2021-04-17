DALLAS -- Jackie Lawson, a four-term city councilor, has resigned from the Dallas City Council effective Friday.
Citing her need to work on a remodeling project on her second home out of state, Lawson felt she would be unable to represent the Dallas citizens appropriately.
In her resignation, Councilor Lawson stated, “I appreciate the honor given to me by the citizens of Dallas to represent them and wish you all the best in the future for our community.”
City Manager Brian Latta said, “Councilor Lawson dedicated 14 years to the city both on the council and committee assignments. I wish to thank her for her years of service and her leadership to the community.”
The Dallas City Council will discuss how to fill the vacancy at the Dallas City Council meeting on Monday evening.
