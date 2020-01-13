The Polk County warming centers will be open Jan. 13 and 14 in Dallas and Falls City.
The Falls City location is in need of grab-and-go food items.
Donations can be dropped off at either warming center site during the 7 - 9 p.m. intake hours.
Other donation needs are listed here: https://polkwarming.weebly.com/get-involved.html.
FALLS CITY
Location: Community Center
320 N Main Street (West end of Fire Hall)
DALLAS
Location: Dallas Alliance Church
775 E Ellendale Ave (white schoolhouse building)
- Intake is 7-9 p.m. For the safety and courtesy of all guests, check in during this time if possible. After hours, call 503-949-4987.
- The warming center operates from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- Transportation can be arranged if needed.
- Families and pets welcome.
