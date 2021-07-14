DALLAS -- Due to severe drought conditions, including lower than average precipitation and higher than average temperatures, the city of Dallas is entering into stage one drought conditions.
An executive order establishing stage one drought conditions was effective July 7.
"(We) ask all of our water customers to voluntarily conserve and reduce your water use. The city’s water supply comes from Mercer Reservoir located on Rickreall Creek," read a news release from the city. "The reservoir just recently stopped overflowing the spillway."
Usually the overflow stops in mid- to late-July, meaning the city must now conserve water to keep an adequate supply until significant rains return in the fall.
“Irrigation is an area where we can make a huge difference,” said City Manager Brian Latta. “The city, county and schools will be reducing our irrigation by 50%, and we ask others in the community to follow our lead.”
The Oregon State University Extension office provides resources on how to conserve water during periods of droughts.
An article on this topic can be found at this link: https://catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu/sites/catalog/files/project/pdf/em9125.pdf.
A few of the tips are to water early in the morning or late in the evening to avoid evaporation, do not overwater the plants/lawns, avoid new plantings, and for shrubs and trees water infrequently but deeply.
"We know making small adjustments in how we use our water will make a big difference, and we thank you for doing your part," the release read.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.