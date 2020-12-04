By TOM HENDERSON
Itemizer-Observer
DALLAS -- Dr. Steven LaTulippe of Dallas can no longer practice medicine after his license was suspended Thursday evening by members of the Oregon Medical Board.
The family practice physician, who also specializes in addiction services, proclaimed during a pro-Trump rally Nov. 7 at the Oregon State Capitol Building that he and his staff never wear masks to control the spread of COVID-19.
"Take off the mask of shame," he told the crowd at the rally as they protested the presidential election. "It is just a mask designed to control you and shut you down."
LaTulippe told the crowd that he has treated 75 coronavirus cases.
"The last time I saw a COVID case was on Feb. 10 of this past year," he said. "I've seen nothing this year. I've seen no flu yet this year."
The first case of the disease known as COVID-19 in Oregon wasn't confirmed until Feb. 28 this year. The case was in Washington County.
"We've been utterly duped, and I want you to know that this is insanity," he said at last month's rally. "The purpose was only to shut down the American people. This is a threat to our freedom, a threat to our Constitution."
LaTulippe's refusal to require masks at his Southeast Clay Street clinic violates a state order requiring medical providers to wear masks at work, board members decided.
A statement on the board's website said the decision was motivated by members' "concern for the safety and welfare of licensee’s current and future patients.”
The suspension, in effect indefinitely, prohibits LaTulippe from practicing medicine anywhere in Oregon.
LaTulippe is the only private practice physician in Polk County who provides medical treatment for people suffering from addiction, Dr. Noelle Carroll, the health services director at Polk County Behavorial Health, told the Itemizer-Observer her department doesn't directly refer addiction patients to LaTulippe.
"There are times we would refer a client with substance use disorder to primary care, but it is usually to ensure the physical health of the client has not been significantly compromised as a result of their substance use, not to treat the substance use disorder itself," Carroll said.
"In this instance we would refer to whomever was the assigned primary-care provider for that individual." she added. "We do refer clients to medical detox clinics/providers when this is appropriate, but to my knowledge, there are no medical detox facilities or providers in Polk County."
LaTulippe said last month masks cannot stop the virus. "The diameter of coronavirus is 0.13 diameters," he said.
Diameters are not a unit of measurement, but he may have meant microns (one millionth of a meter) because he added that the best masks filter up to 0.3 microns. He likened using masks to blocking mosquitos with a chain link fence.
Dr. John Hadley, the president of the medical staff at West Valley Hospital in Dallas, said the virus doesn't travel through a vacuum. It travels through droplets in the air, which can often be stopped by masks.
The effectiveness of masks is not a matter of debate, said Dr. Ralph Yates, the medical director of Salem Health, which operates the Dallas Hospital. "You wear masks to protect the person in front of you," he said. "You're protecting others. This is science."
Latulippe received his medical degree from Loma Linda University, a Seventh-day Adventist health sciences university in Loma Linda, California, in 1997. He is also an ordained minister and has been practicing medicine in Dallas for the past 20 years.
The Oregon Medical Board has no closed malpractice claims on file for LaTulippe.
LaTulippe's medical office was closed by the time news of the board's action broke.
