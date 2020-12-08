Itemizer-Observer
DALLAS — Limited in-person instruction has paused in Dallas School District as of Friday as Polk County followed statewide and nationwide trends of sharply increasing COVID-19 cases.
Case counts per 100,000 residents in Polk County was at 431 for the most recent two-week period reported, Nov. 14 to Nov. 28.
The case count per 100,000 residents in a county is the measurement the state uses to decide whether schools may offer only distance learning or transition to hybrid in-person and distance instruction or full in-person instruction.
Polk’s case count is far higher than the threshold of 200 per 100,000 residents at which schools are to transition to all distance learning. Kim Kellison, the district’s director of teaching the learning, said the district has exceeded that mark since the beginning of November, following a brief period when cases had declined enough for the district to think about reopening to students. That, however, lasted only a week or so before cases started to surge again, Kellison said.
“Oregon Department of Education, recently when the metrics were updated, changed how they are doing this now. We used to be able to do limited in-person in any part of the metrics, even in the worst part. But now they have changed that,” Kellison said during the district’s weekly update, conducted via Zoom on Dec. 2. “If you have over 200 cases per 100,000 residents, the school district is supposed to contact the local public health authority for guidance on continuing limited in-person instruction. Polk County Health has directed us to pause limited in-person instruction, so we are supposed to do that Friday.”
Limited in-person instruction is intended to assist students with special needs or those without reliable internet access. It allows a limited number of students on campuses for no more than two hours per day.
Now with cases counts climbing – the state recorded another record number of cases on Friday – that restricted service is no longer available to students.
“It’s going in the wrong direction,” said Dallas Superintendent Andy Bellando. “It’s not going in the direction that we want, and it’s not going in the direction that we need in order to do what everyone that I’m looking at on this call right now wants to do, and that is have our kids back in school, even on a part-time basis.”
Bellando said limited in-person instruction will pause for at least two weeks, but that runs into winter break.
“That means it will be a month before we can give consideration to having limited in-person instruction again,” Bellando said. “It will be available once the metrics get down to that 200 level again in Polk County. We would be able to make that happen very quickly.”
He’s not confident numbers will fall enough to reopen school any time soon, given the effect of the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays may have on COVID-19 cases.
“I wish I could give any more confident news about reopening or even going to a hybrid model of instruction other than we have to continue monitoring what is going on,” Bellando said. “We don’t know, but it is what we have to rely upon to make the most informed decisions as possible.”
He said he is certain that because of their schedules, the middle school and high school won’t be able to open for anything more than in-person limited instruction before the semester break, which is around Feb. 1.
In a bit of good news, Bellando said that district has yet to have a case tied to activity in the schools, whether that be limited in-person instruction or having staff in the buildings.
“I’m knocking on wood all over the place. It’s optimistic news and I think that is a reflection of the continued attention we give to this, about our protocols and our efforts,” he said. “Kudos to our staff and the students who have been able to come into school.”
Kellison said plans are underway for reopening – whenever that can happen.
“Even though we are not in a position to move into a hybrid model, we are planning for that. Building site councils and building principals are working on that and we trying to find the best model for Dallas School District,” she said.
Kellison said the district has investigated a system used in schools in North Bend.
“That’s been really helpful because they have been running a different cohort than we had thought about originally running,” she said. “We are really fully exploring that, so we can try to pick the best model. We are going to take some more feedback from staff and reach out the community to get one more set of feedback and so that we will be totally prepared if and when we can move into a hybrid.”
There is hope on the horizon for improvement in case counts.
The state of Oregon will begin getting shipments of two COVID-19 vaccines on the verge of federal approval starting Dec. 15. However, the first doses will go to front-line health workers, particularly those who work directly with COVID-19 patients.
Most people will have to wait several months before receiving a vaccine, which means the masking, hand-washing and social distancing rules still apply.
“So, if you are out in the community, make sure you are wearing a mask. It’s really important,” Kellison said. “Our district nurse has really reinforced mask wearing in the district, and our employees have done an excellent job with that, which is really nice to see because it keeps them safe. Wearing a mask and washing your hands. Those are two good things.”
