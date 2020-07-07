Itemizer-Observer
DALLAS – The committee preparing the plan for Dallas School District to reopen in the fall would like to provide options that meets the needs of all students.
Schools received guidance from the Oregon Department of Education and the Oregon Health Authority about restrictions required to minimize the spread of coronavirus in early June, and it will be updated again later this month.
While the guidance may be a moving target, the goal is clear for Shannon Ritter, the assistant principal at Dallas High School, who is overseeing the group. He wants to design a system to meet every family’s comfort level.
“They can assume the level of risk that they want to,” Ritter said. “If they want to stay home 100 percent of the time, I want them to be able to do that. If they want to send their kid to school 100 percent of the time, I want them to be able to do that. I’m not sure exactly what we will be able to allow … but that would be my goal.”
Ritter said the committee is made of 34 district staff members, with equal representation from classified employees, teaching staff and administrators. The team is divided into subgroups to address certain areas of reopening and the group will solicit feedback from community members.
It will present its first draft publicly to give community members time to suggest changes.
However, there will be some requirements passed down from the state.
Ritter said he believes that the state will require masks in some form, and it is likely that it will be different than the original guidance that recommended teachers and students in sixth grade and older wear masks. The only employees required to wear masks in the rules outlined in June are nursing staff, food service staff, and any employees whose job requires them to work within six feet of students. Bus drivers are required to wear face shields.
He said the most difficult challenge will be meeting the requirement of providing 35 square feet per person. Dallas schools do not have enough space to have all students return at the same time.
Ritter said classrooms are about 700- to 1,100-square feet, which means between 20 to 25 people can be in a classroom, including teachers and support staff.
Board member Mike Blanchard asked if the district could work around the space challenge, and if the state can provide evidence that less than 35 square feet per person will increase the rate of COVID-19 deaths in the community.
Board member Dave Hunt said that the fatality rate isn’t the only thing they should be thinking about related to COVID-19.
“I can tell you is there are some good posts right now that from people who have had corona and survived it and are talking about the life-long deficits they are suffering right now, and the health problems that they’ve got to deal with that are a lot more than, gee, I didn’t die,” Hunt said. “I think that is a part that we have to recognize. This does a lot more damage than just killing people, and that’s a biggest discussion.”
Blanchard said families may choose to leave the district based on the decisions made about opening school.
“Is this another full year of doing basically 50 percent of what we should be doing for kids, providing the mental health support, providing the social function that a school is supposed to provide?” Blanchard asked. “We don’t get that back.”
Blanchard remembers what happened when the district cut days from the school year for multiple years in a row to balance the budget.
“We saw the impact that it had. This is much bigger, and nobody is stepping up to say, well, here’s what we think is best,” Blanchard said. “If we can’t do what is best, what can we do in the best way possible? That is the most frustrating for me.”
He said most school districts in Oregon can’t meet the physical distance standard.
“I do think we need to get community feedback right away,” Blanchard said. “We need to figure out for parents: This is what school looks like based on the guidelines. Are you coming back? We need to budget around that.”
Hunt also is concerned with the lack of space for students in Dallas schools. He said that he hopes those making plans aren’t afraid to exceed the state’s guidelines to accomplish physical distancing requirements.
Ritter said that challenge will require some creativity. He said the state directed school districts to come up with three plans: One that brings all students back to school, one that keeps learning 100 percent online and another that is a hybrid of in-class and distance learning. The hybrid would mean that the district wouldn’t have all its students in school buildings at the same time.
“There are opportunities that we are looking at that have to do with some really creative uses of the spaces that we have. Nice places like California have the luxury of depending on holding class outside. We can’t do that, but we do have some spaces in the district that can be used differently,” Ritter said. “We have definitely not written off the idea of bringing 100 percent of our kids back. That would be the ideal.”
Blanchard said that not all the requirements due to the pandemic were bad.
“COVID has forced us to rethink how we do business. I would just say one is just in graduation. How many people said, “Graduation was amazing. Why don’t we do it this way every year?’ What are the bright spots that we are saying, ‘oh we can do this better now that we are forced to do it?’”
Ritter said the state is eliminating standards because schools won’t be able to conduct classes in the traditional fashion. That gives them exciting options.
“They are lifting the requirements, like instructional hours, that have really hamstrung especially our high school into doing education a certain way,” Ritter said. “I think that with these changes we have an opportunity to redesign what education looks like and make it a little more flexible for each individual kid.”
