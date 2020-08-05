Itemizer-Observer
DALLAS – The Dallas City Council agreed to an offer made by the city to purchase property west of Dallas for a future water storage facility.
City Manager Brian Latta offered the owner of an approximately 30-acre property off James Howe Road $345,000, and the council approved that offer, contingent on Polk County approving the intended use to build a water storage facility.
Latta said the city had been looking for way to expand its0 water storage capacity when it found the property, which is mostly vacant except for a pole barn.
He said the property is in the city’s urban grown boundary in the northwest corner of Dallas.
“It’s a great location for our needs for future water storage. The land is a lot bigger than we need … but it’s at the right elevation at 500 feet. Our other reservoirs that we have in town are located at that same elevation. It’s just a great property,” Latta said.
The original listing price was $392,000, but the city’s offer was accepted, with contingencies. Latta said the city determined its offer price by comparing the market value of properties in the county of similar use and size.
The city will use its water systems development fund to pay for the purchase.
The first is that city council approve the offer and the second is assure that the county will allow water storage on the property.
“We’re working with Polk County right now to assure a conditional use permit would be permitted in the future, and really making our intentions known with Polk County that we will be using this land for this purpose in the future,” Latta said.
The city will not seek a conditional use permit now because it may expire before the construction begins.
Latta said the city is now in a 90-day due diligence period, which is to end in October.
At that time, the sale will be closed, given that the county will allow the city’s intended use on the property.
Councilor Jackie Lawson asked if the city intends to sale the land not needed for the water storage facility.
Latta said that is possible, depending on where the facility is built.
“We’re anticipating that we’ll need no more than five acres for this improvement, so we also exploring with the county future partitioning, and if that would be allowed,” Latta said. “Certainly, if it is allowed then we would do that and sell the property.”
He said if partitioning isn’t possible, the city might use some of the land to build a park or ball fields.
“There’s a really nice open flat area of land that could accommodate a sort of recreational opportunity in there,” Latta said.
He said there was a lease on the property to farm it and that is something the city could continue. The council approved the offer with an unanimous vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.