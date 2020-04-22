Itemizer-Observer
DALLAS – Wondering what those orange ribbons around trees in town are? It’s part of a movement called Dallas United.
Organizations and residents of Dallas have teamed up through the movement to paint the town orange and fly American flags to show solidarity with each other in a time of isolation for many.
Dallas United started as a Facebook page with local information regarding COVID-19, but soon evolved into a movement to provide a message of hope.
It was initially formed with the Dallas Area Visitors Center, the Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce, the city of Dallas and the Dallas Downtown Association, but since residents have started flying flags and tying orange ribbons around town.
“It is the goal of Dallas United to bring an uplifting message within our of community that we are all in this together,” said Shelly Jones, the executive director of the visitors center. “We will overcome this, and we will rebuild.
Dallas United produced a guide to restaurants providing takeout or delivery and a “dining bingo” card. The game card lists restaurants in town and players have a chance to play for a $250 grand prize and gift cards if they save their receipts from participating restaurants. The cards can be downloaded at www.exploredallasoregon.org.
Dallas United’s ribbon display began tying ribbons around trees downtown, but has spread to the city posting flags and lighting poles with orange lights.
“We have been urging the public to get involved by tying ribbons on their trees, putting orange light up on their house and putting out yard signs,” Jones said.
Dallas United designed black and orange stickers that are free, and are handed out at restaurants with take out and deliver orders and at Dallas Grocery Outlet.
The most recent effort is the sale of a Dallas United print made by artist Craig Downs. The prints are $10 and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to first responders, including police, fire, paramedics and hospital workers. The prints are available at www.exploredallasoregon.org.
Rita Grady, the president of the DDA, said that she seeing signs that the community is interested in promoting the effort.
“We are a community of neighbors and we will come out on top of this,” Grady said. “It is not easy and we may lose some businesses, but together supporting one another, our community will come back stronger and I believe, more sensitive to the needs of one another.”
For more information: www.facebook.com/DallasORUnited.
