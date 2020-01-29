Mary Ellen Travis was born in Dallas, in 1920, to E.V. and Mabel Dalton, educated and later received a master’s degree from Oregon State University. Upon graduation in 1942, (Dec. 7, 1942, had happened) she joined the Navy (Waves) training in communications and saw active duty at the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida, Com. 13 headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and was released in 1946 as a LTjg.
Mrs. Travis started teaching physical, health education at Dayton High School and retired from Salem Keizer School District in 1979. She loved her health education classes (she called “Responsible Living”) at Dayton, Judson and McNary.
She enjoyed her pets, gardening, reading, hand crafts, travel and a very special interest in young people.
Mary Ellen lost her only son Rob, in 1973, while he was hiking in Yosemite National Park. She is survived by two nephews: Jock and Brian Dalton, and their families in Dallas; several nephews; and niece in the California Bay Area; and the many student friends she calls “My Family.”
Mary Ellen loved her Lord Jesus Christ and the many happy hours in Bible studies at her home at Capital Manor.
Because of her love for young people, Mary Ellen asks that contributions be given in her name to Youth for Christ, P.O. Box 2161, Salem, OR 97308, or ISAAC’s Room, 299 Cottage St. Salem, OR 97301. This is a place that encourages and helps the “high potential/low opportunity youth.”
A memorial service will be held at the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, 287 SW Washington St. Dallas, OR, on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 2 p.m. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
