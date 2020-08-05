Daniel (Danny) Ojeda passed away in the comfort of his family on July 22, 2020 in Independence, Oregon at the age of 54. Danny was born September 9, 1965 in Lubbock, Texas to the late Francisco and Margarita Ojeda. Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. For viewing and service details, please visit their website.
