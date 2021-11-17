Daniel W. Smith was born July 25, 1931, in Pennsylvania to Earl and Marie Smith. They moved to California to stay with family where they had another son Jake. They then moved to Dallas Oregon.
Dan graduated from Dallas High School and Multnomah Bible School. Then he was drafted to the Army where he served in Germany until his service was up. He came back to Dallas to farm and ended up getting a job with the Salem Police Department where he retired after 31 plus years of service.
He met Valetta in Salem they married and had two children, Linda and Dan.
Dan always attended church. His belief in Christ defined how he lived his life. He taught youth Sunday school for several years moving on to adult Sunday school teacher and also serving as an usher for many years at the Dallas Church of the Nazarene.
His graveside service will be held at Salt Creek Cemetery Nov. 20 at 10 a.m.
The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the arrangements. www.dallastribute.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.