Danny Neil Scott, 77, a resident of Dallas died at his home Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. He was born on Feb. 13, 1943.
He is survived by his wife Betty Jean Jones Scott, son Donald Scott along with 10 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother Wayne Scott. He was preceded in death by a daughter Dani Jo Wagner and an infant son Richard Wayne Scott.
Viewing will be from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18 in the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Private services will be held in the mortuary followed by a public graveside service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19 in the Dallas Cemetery. www.dallastribute.com
