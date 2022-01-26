Darlene (Darla) Newton of Dallas passed away Jan. 18, 2022, at the age of 94. She led a full and busy life until her death.
She was born to the late Reverend Elgin and Edna Lang in Brandon, Manitoba. Her family immigrated to the United States when she was seven years old. She graduated in 1946 from Mount Vernon High School in Washington. After high school she attended Linfield College where she earned her BA and teaching certificate. She was a member of the Lambda Lambda Sigma Sorority. She met her deceased husband Thomas Jay Newton at Linfield College. After inviting him to the Sadie Hawkins dance their sophomore year, they married the summer before their junior year and went on to finish college together. They both enjoyed attending Linfield College football games into their 80s.
After college they moved to Dallas, Oregon, and she began a busy life as a substitute teacher and volunteer in many organizations. She was a lifetime member of the Dallas Library Board, which tied in with her love of reading. She was a beloved and entertaining Oregon State Capitol tour guide for 25 years. She was appointed a member of the Selective Service Board for six years where she joked about being the token woman. Other involvements include, American Field Service committee member, chair of the Polk County Republican Party, Republican precinct committee member, state GOP executive committee, Polk County March of Dimes chair, National Cancer Society member, Dallas Little Theater Group member, Western Oregon University (formerly OCE) campus day for woman’s planning board member, chair of the Dallas gala (a civic fundraising event), and in 1968 she received the Dallas First Citizen Award for community involvement.
Her father was a Baptist minister and she grew up loving the Lord and the church. As a child she sang hymns on Sunday nights with her father over the radio from Smith Tower in Seattle. After attending St. Thomas Episcopal Church just one time in 1953 she knew she had found her new church home. She attended St. Thomas the rest of her life. She was very active in her church and sang in the choir until she was 90. When her daughters were young, she taught Sunday school and led the Episcopal Girl’s Friendly Society. Later she became the first woman on the Bishop’s advisory council, Episcopal Diocese convention delegate, Episcopal Church women president, and was an active member in the day-to-day life of her church.
She loved to travel and especially enjoyed trips to Europe with her husband and to varied locations with her daughters. She enjoyed time with family and with her many friends. She was welcoming and accepting of all with a smile and a wonderful laugh. She always said, “Never waste a compliment,” if you see something good voice it.
She is survived by her daughters Darcy (Bob) Irving and Tamara (Tom) Newton-Baker; grandchildren, Shylow Landis, Adelaide Zumwalt, Morgan Combs, and Grant Baker; and five great-grandchildren Keith, Kenith, and Kaitlyn Landis; and Amelia and Heidi Zumwalt.
A memorial service will be held later this winter. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to: St. Thomas Episcopal Church 1486 SW Levens Street Dallas, Oregon 97338, or Dallas Public Library 950 Main St. Dallas, Oregon 97338.
