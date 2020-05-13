Darrell Claude Patterson, 68, a resident of Monmouth, died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 23, 1951.
He is survived by his wife Joy Kersker Patterson, daughter Dawn Szabo, sons Jason Patterson, Thomas Patterson, daughter Kimberly Patterson and sons Joshua Patterson and Travis Patterson along with eight grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother Jim Patterson and a sister Linda Patterson-Salib.
Services will be held at a later date. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
