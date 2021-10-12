David E. Vanderzanden died on Oct. 7, 2021. Farnstrom Mortuary is taking care of the family.
Most Popular
Articles
- County’s SRO is integral part of campus activity
- Police report for Oct. 6
- Sherry Lee Storm
- Billy Gene Lawler, Sr.
- County outlines plans for new landscaping for courthouse
- Ghost Walk features tales of haunted Independence
- Letters to the editor for Oct. 6
- Pastor Sutter retires from Bridgeport Community Chapel
- Hearts Compass opens in Independence
- TikTok challenge leaves Central schools vandalized
Images
Videos
Commented
- Carol Anne Reams (1)
Latest News
- Bi-mart to transfer pharmacy services to Walgreens
- Pentacle Theatre returns to the stage with ‘The Mousetrap’
- Independence bicyclist killed when stuck by a car
- Monmouth strives for more diversity on committees
- WOU roundup: Wolves soccer defeats CWU, ties Northwest Nazarene
- Central girls soccer replace coach after 9-1 loss to Corvallis
- Central splits volleyball matches with North Salem, Corvallis
- Sports schedule/Quick Hits
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.