Delbert Wayne Neufeld was born Jan. 13, 1955 in Dallas, Oregon to Edward George Neufeld and Ellen Irene Galloway Neufeld. He passed away peacefully surround by family on June 22, 2021. He graduated from Dallas High School in 1973. He married the love of his life, Kathryn Louise Holgate in July of 1978. He dedicated his heart and his life to Christ, and through the work of the Lord in caring for those in need. He lived in Dallas, Oregon, and then moved to Roseburg, Oregon, where he lived the rest of his life. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Beverly Loleta Neufeld Cardin (Alan), his beloved wife Kathy, and many other loved ones. Survivors are his sister Marilea Lucille Neufeld Shrock (Walter), his sister Sylvia Joy Neufeld (Steve), many nephews and nieces, grand nephews and nieces, and many well loved friends. He will be missed greatly. Celebration of life will be held at Antique Powerland at 11 a.m. on Se. 18, 2021.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Brown orders teachers and health care workers to get vaccinated
- County outlines $16.7 million of ARPA expenditures
- Ovenbird Bakery celebrates 10 years
- Dallas Art, Wine & Dine Walk is back
- Flande honored with lifetime achievement award
- Dallas horse rescue to hold benefit to support animals
- CSD school board frustrated by mask mandate gag order
- Business association presents Monmouth Quest
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.