Delton “Del” Maddox passed from this world on Monday, March 30, 2020, at the age of 64. Del was born on June 9, 1955, to Jim and Elaine Maddox who moved and settled on a farm near Dallas, Oregon, in 1959. He attended school at Perrydale Public School, where Del developed many long-lasting friendships. He was always known for his sense of humor, friendly nature, warm heart and never-ending smile.
From a young age Del had a love and appreciation of agriculture, raising animals and farming. He enjoyed being outside and one of his favorite places to be was at the family pond.
Growing up Del cultivated a love of mechanical things and began working on cars, trucks, tractors and planes. He received his pilot’s license in the mid-80’s and owned and flew his own plane. Del dedicated many years to restoring his 1946 Ford fire truck and a 1953 Ford Express “Fireman’s Chief” pickup, earning first place in his class at the 19th annual Salem “World of Wheels” car show. Both vehicles appeared in numerous “Make-a-Wish” Oregon charity events and parades.
Del was very a creative man and applied that creativity in everything he did. From his career in television to his own art and hobbies. He was never without a project or ideas for something new.
Del worked for OWOPB/CCTV as a cameraman and later worked for KECH22 TV station as a cameraman, production manager and editor. He especially enjoyed photography and loved capturing moments in time. Del earned a scholarship to the New York Institute of Photography and received several awards and honors for his photos.
In his later years, Del devoted much of his time to caring for his parents and taking care of the family farm. He created a large outdoor greenhouse and garden and grew fresh fruit and vegetables, which he was always happy to share.
Delton is survived by his father James Maddox, brother Dwight (Deon) Maddox, sister Darla (Ken) Stoneman, niece Katie Bellinger, and grandniece Elliot. He is proceeded in death by his mother Elaine Maddox and nephew Brandon Maddox.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Willamette Valley Hospice and Dallas Retirement Village.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date due to COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making donations to Make-a-Wish of Oregon or Willamette Valley Hospice.
