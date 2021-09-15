Derald Dean Hostetler, 79, of Sheridan Oregon, died Friday evening, Sept. 3, 2021, surrounded by family.
After a brave battle with pneumonia, Derald returned home with the caring support of Serenity Hospice where he could enjoy his last days looking out over the valley.
He was born in Eugene, Oregon to David and Nora (Baker) Hostetler on March 17, 1942, a birthday shared with his oldest daughter.
He married Melvena Mae Kilmer on Sept. 16, 1962, at Sheridan Mennonite Church. Derald is survived by Melvena, his wife of 59 years; two daughters Donna (Aaron) BreMiller and Brenda (Tony) Kauffman; four grandchildren, Abigail (Kyle) Warren, Olivia BreMiller, Shanti Kauffman and Saroj Kauffman.
He is survived by sister Lois (Larry) Hamilton, sister-in-law Marlene (Merv) Stutzman, and brother James Hostetler.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother David, and sister Ellen (Jim) Eigsti.
During his life, Derald pursued many interests. After graduating from Western Mennonite in 1960, he attended OTI in Klamath Falls where he studied the art of auto body repair. He worked in Portland and Albany doing auto bodywork until moving to Sheridan in the mid-60s where he became a real estate agent and established Hostetler Realty with his father.
In the mid-80s, Derald pursued the dream of becoming a flight instructor in Salem, Oregon. He also invested in the family farm by growing Christmas trees, which he sold on retail lots in California and Texas for nearly 40 years as well as supplying wholesale trees across the country. A Texas highlight was when an aide to Lady Bird Johnson purchased a tree for the former First Lady.
Recently, Derald was able to fulfill a long-time dream in 2020 by welcoming guests to the farm to choose their own trees. Derald had a lifelong passion for flying. In the late 60s he restored a 1948 Stinson in which he later flew the family of four to Alaska to fish, see the glaciers and take in majestic views.
In recent years he assembled his own plane. The first time he flew the plane in a competition he also had the distinction of being the oldest competitor.
Derald will be remembered for his love of genealogy, hosting family BBQs, and asking his children (in dismay) “Who cut the top of this tree?!”
While his family misses him terribly, they hope that his keen sense of adventure, love for the land and sky and cherished family connections will live on.
Thank you dad for giving us both roots to grow and wings to fly.
Charitable gifts can be given to: Mennonite Central Committee, PO Box 500, Akron, PA 17501-0500 Gospel Echoes, PO Box 555, Goshen, IN 46529. A memorial service is planned for the spring of 2022.
