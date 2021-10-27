Daughter, wife, mother, world traveler and award-winning crafter, Diana Clarice Henderson Porter lived a full and happy life.
Born in Monrovia, California, she met her forever life mate Raymond Porter in a dance hall at 17. As a born-again Christian, Diana re-joins her husband in heaven. Their employment allowed the couple many interesting years traveling abroad.
In retirement, they were determined to visit every state in the US, missing only Alaska. They lived in Aumsville, Oregon, Prescott, Arizona, and finally, Longview, Washington.
Diana enjoyed many different craft media including tatting, furniture refinishing, quilting and embroidery. She is survived by sister JoAnn Henderson Potter; sister-in-law Sarah Porter Byers; her children Lawrence Porter, Patricia Sougstad and Helen Eppard; seven grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and three great, great grandchildren.
Tribute donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Organization (www.Alz.org) Interment at Willamette National Cemetery April 25, 2022
